CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Trading Up 8%

Shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) were up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 433,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 134,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CYREN had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,062,786 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of CYREN at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CYREN

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

