DecentBet (DBET) Price Tops $0.0017

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 29th. DecentBet has a market cap of $316,070.78 and approximately $726.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00044180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00030172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.39 or 0.02124184 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.