DeepOnion (ONION) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $200,677.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $200,677.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001728 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018694 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,392,294 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

