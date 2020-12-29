Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of DWVYF remained flat at $$41.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

