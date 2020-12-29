Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of DWVYF remained flat at $$41.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit