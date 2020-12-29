DEXTools Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66,165.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last week, DEXTools has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $66,165.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00026700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00141121 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00204623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.35 or 0.00600379 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00325672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00055778 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 159,953,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,191,403 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

