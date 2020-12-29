DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.14. DHT posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million.

DHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market cap of $775.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

