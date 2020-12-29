Digitex Token (DGTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.52 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $9.52 million and $2.88 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00042946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.21 or 0.02096993 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

