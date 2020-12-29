Dinastycoin Price Tops $0.0080 (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 29th. Dinastycoin has a market cap of $15.99 million and $2,818.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. During the last week, Dinastycoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dinastycoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,991,286,852 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dinastycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dinastycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.