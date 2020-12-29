Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) (CVE:DOS) traded up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 223,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$11.13 million and a PE ratio of 125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Dios Exploration Inc. (DOS.V) Company Profile (CVE:DOS)

Dios Exploration Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds interests in various projects that cover 624 mining claims in James Bay. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

