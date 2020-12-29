Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading Down 0.9%

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.78 and last traded at $67.82. 31,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 64,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,791,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,838,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 6,138.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Work From Home ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit