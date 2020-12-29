Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading Down 0.9%

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.78 and last traded at $67.82. 31,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 64,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,791,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,838,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 6,138.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter.

