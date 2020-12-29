DMarket Hits Market Cap of $10.27 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000646 BTC on major exchanges. DMarket has a total market cap of $10.27 million and $1.56 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00041405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00290956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00027330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $568.64 or 0.02037340 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.