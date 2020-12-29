DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.30 Million

Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce sales of $53.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $54.10 million. DMC Global reported sales of $86.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full-year sales of $225.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.55 million to $226.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $258.50 million, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $263.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. DMC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOOM. Sidoti began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DMC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $634.54 million, a PE ratio of -110.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.36. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

In other news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $120,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,446.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $745,511. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 57.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

