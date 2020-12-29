Dogecoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $96.06 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $559.88 million and approximately $96.06 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.00464390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 1,046.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000217 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 127,720,476,734 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

