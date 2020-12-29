Domtar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 3,035 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,253% compared to the average daily volume of 129 put options.

UFS opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Domtar by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 31,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 95.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Domtar by 16.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

