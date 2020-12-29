Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $385.20

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385.20 ($5.03) and last traded at GBX 380.08 ($4.97), with a volume of 159108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.79).

The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 335.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 288.74.

About Drax Group plc (DRX.L) (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

