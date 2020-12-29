Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,304 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,304 ($17.04).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) stock opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.59) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,219.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,296.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04. Dunelm Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02.

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

