Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Receives GBX 1,304 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,304 ($17.04).

DNLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) stock opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.59) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,219.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,296.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04. Dunelm Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

