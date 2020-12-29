Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) Shares Up 13%

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSE:DXF) shares shot up 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.48. 819,557 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 348,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile (NYSE:DXF)

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

