Dusk Network Hits Market Cap of $13.84 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and $594,986.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00044907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00297220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00029484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.91 or 0.02132203 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,823,191 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.