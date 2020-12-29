DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.22

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and traded as high as $11.30. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 24,010 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

