Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.58.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,760,158. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dynatrace by 125.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 188,725 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

