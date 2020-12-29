E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.34

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.34 and traded as low as $10.78. E.On shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 9,137 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.