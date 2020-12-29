E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.34

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.34 and traded as low as $10.78. E.On shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 9,137 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

About E.On (OTCMKTS:ENAKF)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit