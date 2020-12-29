EastGroup Properties, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 132.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $5.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $148,986.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares in the company, valued at $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

