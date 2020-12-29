Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CFO Peter Rogers Sells 900 Shares

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CFO Peter Rogers sold 900 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $24,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,305 shares in the company, valued at $450,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ECHO opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after buying an additional 456,160 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

