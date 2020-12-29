Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CFO Peter Rogers Sells 900 Shares

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) CFO Peter Rogers sold 900 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $24,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,305 shares in the company, valued at $450,018. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ECHO opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.
Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after buying an additional 456,160 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 599,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 158,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 554,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,282 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
