EchoLink Trading Down 14.6% This Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $776,610.79 and $89,525.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Huobi and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00041720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.87 or 0.00289224 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $573.05 or 0.02049562 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

