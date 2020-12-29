Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Million

Analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post sales of $6.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $12.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $86.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.96 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.61 million, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $91.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 1532.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDIT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $9.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.87. 4,383,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,477. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.03 and a beta of 1.83. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $96.45.

In other news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,976,770. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $28,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $63,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.