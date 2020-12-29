eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.78. 6,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,888. The company has a market capitalization of $364.36 million, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,228.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $153,237.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932,405.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,709 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,862. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 4,000.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eGain by 298.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in eGain by 71.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in eGain in the second quarter valued at $155,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

