Einsteinium (EMC2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.12 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0784 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $17.33 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00469599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 123.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000202 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,102,590 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

