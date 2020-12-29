Elastos Achieves Market Cap of $26.26 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00005429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a total market cap of $26.26 million and $1.70 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004976 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001730 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001164 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 442.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

