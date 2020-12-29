Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $49.75 million and $900,160.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,221,741,478 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.