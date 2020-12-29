Elitium Reaches Market Cap of $98.50 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Elitium token can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00012248 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and STEX. During the last week, Elitium has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $98.50 million and $231,550.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00141271 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00196369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00604057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00326653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00055503 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

