Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of -179.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

EFC stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.21 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 2.11. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

