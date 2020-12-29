Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) to Issue Jan 21 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a jan 21 dividend on Friday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

ERF opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$9.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$896.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.30.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$486,160.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.91.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

