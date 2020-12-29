Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of -4.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Shares of ERF opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

