ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Trading Up 5.2%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 3,059,841 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 854,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ENGlobal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 million, a PE ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 2.70.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

