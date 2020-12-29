Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.75. Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 4,596,358 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £3.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.64.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Company Profile (LON:PAL)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. It holds interests in the Palm Bay estate covering 20,234 hectares; and the Butaw estate comprising 46,539 hectares located in Sinoe County to the south-east of Monrovia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

