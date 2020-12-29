Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EQ opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. Equillium, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equillium during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Equillium by 36.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,585,000 after buying an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the third quarter worth $331,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

