Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) Receives $11.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,745,000 after buying an additional 4,832,640 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $128,987,000. Third Point LLC grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 188,063 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at $63,544,000.

ETRN opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.97 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

