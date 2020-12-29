Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st.

Equity Residential has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 126.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.5%.

NYSE EQR opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQR. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.59.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

