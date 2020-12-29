Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $498,864.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001807 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,904.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $725.65 or 0.02697122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00464527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.58 or 0.01288188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.01 or 0.00594722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00237982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 110.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,527,575 coins and its circulating supply is 26,223,853 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

