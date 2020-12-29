ETFS EURO STOXX 50 ETF (ESTX.AX) (ASX:ESTX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020

ETFS EURO STOXX 50 ETF (ESTX.AX) (ASX:ESTX) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from ETFS EURO STOXX 50 ETF (ESTX.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$56.16.

Read More: LIBOR

Dividend History for ETFS EURO STOXX 50 ETF (ESTX.AX) (ASX:ESTX)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFS EURO STOXX 50 ETF (ESTX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFS EURO STOXX 50 ETF (ESTX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit