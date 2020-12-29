ETFS EURO STOXX 50 ETF (ESTX.AX) (ASX:ESTX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.59 Per Share

ETFS EURO STOXX 50 ETF (ESTX.AX) (ASX:ESTX) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from ETFS EURO STOXX 50 ETF (ESTX.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$56.16.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ETFS EURO STOXX 50 ETF (ESTX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFS EURO STOXX 50 ETF (ESTX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.