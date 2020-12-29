Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NYSE:ETH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 243,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,540. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.56 million, a P/E ratio of 133.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.