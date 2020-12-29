Ether-1 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,066.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. During the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $696,645.37 and $81,066.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ether-1

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,171,266 coins. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

