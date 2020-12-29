EtherGem Hits Market Capitalization of $309,967.92 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $309,967.92 and approximately $50,461.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00042602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.75 or 0.00287250 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00028483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.