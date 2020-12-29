Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC) Shares Gap Up to $0.20

Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.23. Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 15,682 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.20.

About Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the PerkRocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

