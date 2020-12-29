Everus Tops One Day Volume of $367.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 76.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. Everus has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and $367.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $13.77 and $24.43. In the last seven days, Everus has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00041634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00299225 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00027432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.58 or 0.02050602 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

