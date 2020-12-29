Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EVK. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.10 ($30.71).

EVK stock opened at €27.09 ($31.87) on Monday. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of €25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.85.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

