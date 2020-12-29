EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $489.60

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 489.60 ($6.40) and last traded at GBX 477.90 ($6.24), with a volume of 139213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473.40 ($6.19).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 419.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 349.15.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

