Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exantas Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It provides commercial real estate loans and credit investments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities. Exantas Capital Corp., formerly known as Resource Capital Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XAN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:XAN opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.32. Exantas Capital has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $12.51.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exantas Capital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 40.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 50,281 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 1,816.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 217,395 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

