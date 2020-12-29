eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives $39.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, General Counsel James Bramble sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total transaction of $807,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,666 shares of company stock valued at $22,097,400. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,983,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,618,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,639,000 after purchasing an additional 317,346 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,463,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in eXp World by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 372,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.94. 20,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.10 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

