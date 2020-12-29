FantasyGold (FGC) Reaches Market Cap of $298,125.43

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. FantasyGold has a market cap of $298,125.43 and $141.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00143436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00196356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00607838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00326726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018661 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055863 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.